Today, Wednesday, May 20 in Abergavenny sees patchy rain early, with calmer skies expected later. Showers might linger, though brighter spells should appear in the afternoon. Temperatures about 17°C, with lows near 10°C, indicate mild weather conditions likely throughout the day.
Tomorrow brings partly cloudy skies and minimal rain chances. Sunshine could dominate the afternoon, with temperatures near 19°C and lows about 9°C. Conditions hint at a pleasant day, offering a break from heavier showers seen earlier.
The next day expects patchy rain, but dry spells may still emerge. Temperatures near 21°C, with lows about 10°C, indicate slightly warmer conditions. Afternoon hours might feature some drizzle, though occasional sunshine is possible between clouds. Showers remain likely, making the weather pattern somewhat mixed.
This weekend starts with patchy rain on Saturday. Temperatures about 22°C, with lows near 14°C, suggest a mild morning moving into a warmer afternoon. Some sunshine should break through at times, though scattered showers remain possible throughout the day. Drizzle could appear briefly, but conditions indicate periods of brighter skies. Rainfall is likely intermittent rather than constant, keeping weather conditions changeable.
Sunday maintains partly cloudy weather with possible fleeting showers. Temperatures near 21°C, dropping to about 10°C overnight, ensure comfortable conditions continue. Sunshine should emerge, but occasional rain might develop later in the day. Clouds remain moderate, yet intense downpours seem unlikely. Clear periods could boost warmth, while gentle breezes prevail. Overall, Sunday looks favourable after earlier unsettled spells. Slight drizzle might linger, but extensive rainfall won't reappear.
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