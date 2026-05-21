Today, Thursday, May 21, brings partly cloudy weather for Abergavenny, with fog early on clearing to reveal bright skies. Temperatures near 19°C make things pleasantly mild, and no rain is likely through the day. Gentle breezes add a calm feel, while the afternoon should remain mostly sunny and comfortable.
Tomorrow should turn wetter, featuring patchy rain from late morning and light drizzle towards the evening hours. Temperatures about 21°C keep the atmosphere moderately warm, although cloudy intervals are expected. Showers may linger briefly, but drier moments will still appear. Light winds will help keep the atmosphere stable, making any rain short-lived.
Expect showery skies this weekend on Saturday, with bursts of sunshine breaking through at times and temperatures near 22°C. Morning rain could move in, then ease by midday. Sporadic drizzle might return later, but the day should also offer short sunny spells. Winds stay gentle, so any drizzle should pass quickly, leaving room for more sunshine.
Sunday looks partly cloudy, with a slim chance of light rain early on. Temperatures hover about 21°C, remaining pleasantly mild for most of the day. Clearer skies may dominate by afternoon, while gentle breezes ensure relaxed weather conditions heading into the evening.
Monday sees a notable warmup, with highs near 24°C and a possibility of scattered rain later. Morning sunshine should prevail before clouds drift in, potentially delivering brief showers during the afternoon. Conditions stay calm overall, and the day remains generally comfortable. Evening skies could turn partly cloudy but stay fairly mild.
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