Today, Sunday, May 31, features mostly cloudy conditions and brief showers in the weather forecast. Rain is expected in short bursts, and temperatures about 18°C will keep the day comfortable. Humidity could give way to occasional bright spells. Some patches of mist may appear in the late evening.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain, with heavier spells early on, and temperatures near 15°C making it a cooler day. Persistent cloud cover is likely, so sunshine might be limited. Rain should continue into late afternoon, easing gradually by evening. Fog or mist could develop overnight as skies remain unsettled.
Tuesday sees a mix of patchy rain and possible sunny breaks, with temperatures near 17°C. Showers may linger, though drier intervals could emerge by midday. A breeze might develop, but conditions should stay mild overall. Clouds may lift later, offering a better chance of brighter skies in the local weather outlook.
Wednesday continues with passing showers, alongside temperatures near 16°C. Rainfall may be brief but frequent, accompanied by stronger gusts in spots. Any dryness is likely to be short-lived, so anticipate quick shifts between cloud and light rain. Warmer spells are expected in Abergavenny, hinting at improved conditions later in the week.
Thursday sees more patchy rain, with temperatures near 15°C. Cloud cover remains, though occasional sunny periods may emerge. The breeze might pick up, offering a cooler feel in exposed areas. Rain could taper off later, possibly suggesting calmer weather heading toward the weekend. Brief dry spells could appear, but showers remain possible.
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