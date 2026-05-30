Today (Saturday, May 30) in Abergavenny is set to be bright, with little chance of rain under generally clear skies. Temperatures near 21°C promise mild warmth throughout the day. Spectacular weather conditions are expected, offering a pleasant setting for those who appreciate sunshine. Breezes stay subtle, making it an ideal scenario for a calm day.
Tomorrow promises a shift to patchy rain, with grey clouds hovering overhead. Temperatures about 17°C bring a cooler feel, and occasional drizzle may dampen the afternoon. Light showers might linger briefly, yet breaks of dryness could still appear. Expect some fleeting pockets of brightness in between passing clouds.
The start of the new week sees moderate rain building throughout the day. Temperatures near 14°C keep things on the chilly side under persistent dampness. Showers appear steady, occasionally easing into drizzle, though skies remain mostly grey. Unsettled conditions dominate, making it a day of widespread wet weather.
Further moisture persists, bringing moderate rain that might intensify at times. Temperatures near 18°C add some mild relief, yet scattered showers continue to pop up. Occasional breaks could reveal brief sunshine, but overall dampness is likely from late morning onward. Local weather remains unsettled, so expect patchy rain well into the evening.
Midweek brings yet more patchy rain, with thick cloud cover dominating overhead. Temperatures about 15°C maintain cooler conditions that could feel brisk in any breeze. Periods of light rain continue, though modest dry intervals manage to break through here and there. Late afternoon might brighten. Evening drizzle cannot be ruled out.
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