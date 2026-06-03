Today (Wednesday, June 3) in Abergavenny brings patchy rain, with occasional lighter spells in the morning. Temperatures near 16°C are likely, while overnight values dip near 9°C. Breezy conditions could accompany these showers, but the day should see brief drier intervals. Keep an eye on changing skies for the latest weather updates.
Tomorrow might also see patchy rain, with temperatures about 15°C during the daytime. Overnight, they may hover near 10°C. Although drizzle could appear sporadically, some periods of cloud cover might break. Conditions will remain mildly unpredictable, making local weather shifts something to watch as forecasts evolve. Expect slight gusts too.
Friday looks drier initially, with early sunshine and temperatures about 15°C before potential afternoon showers. Overnight lows could drop near 6°C, so the air might feel fresh later on. Clouds may build, bringing light rain at times, though pockets of brightness are still possible for weather watchers. Expect moderate breezes.
Saturday could turn wet, with moderate rain expected and temperatures about 13°C. Early morning might start damp before heavier bursts appear later. A brisk breeze may keep things feeling cooler, especially if conditions stay dull. By evening, lighter showers could persist, so local weather updates remain important throughout the day.
Sunday rounds off the week with patchy rain, but brighter spells could break through. Temperatures near 16°C suggest a slightly milder feel, though early readings might sit close to 9°C. Skies should briefly vary, offering a mix of light drizzle and dryness. This final day may showcase fewer showers overall.
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