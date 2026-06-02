Today, Tuesday, June 2, in Abergavenny, patchy rain might linger with occasional cloud breaks. Temperatures near 17°C remain possible, while drizzle could appear in the morning hours. A gentle breeze is forecast, but heavier showers seem unlikely. This local weather update suggests conditions remain unsettled for much of the day.
Tomorrow also looks mainly damp, with possible rain and occasionally heavier bursts. Temperatures near 17°C may stick around, but a brisk wind could make it feel cooler. This weather update points to more cloud cover and passing showers, so a few bright spells might be limited in the afternoon hours.
Thursday holds scattered showers and overcast conditions, with temperatures about 13°C. Rainfall could persist at times, though intervals of lighter skies might surface. Local weather forecasts suggest breezier spells, keeping the air feeling cooler. Any break in the clouds may be brief, as the day leans wet and damp overall.
Friday promises a slightly milder local forecast, with temperatures near 15°C and the chance of lighter rain. Conditions could shift between cloud cover and occasional brief bright moments. A moderate breeze remains possible, but heavy downpours seem unlikely. This weather outlook suggests a modest improvement over earlier in the week.
This weekend could turn quite soggy, with moderate rain likely and temperatures about 14°C. Showers may persist, sometimes becoming steady throughout the day. A breezy spell remains possible, ensuring the air stays cool. If any sunshine breaks through, it might be brief. Overall, conditions look wetter to end the week.
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