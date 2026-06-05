Today, Friday, June 5, in Abergavenny sees patchy rain with temperatures near 15°C. Early clouds may hang around, and brief showers are expected later. The forecast includes occasional sunny breaks, but rain is likely to return by evening. Weather conditions remain cloudy overnight, with winds staying moderate and temperatures about 7°C at their lowest.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain, with temperatures about 16°C and occasional heavy showers. The sky could stay grey through much of the day, but a few drier intervals might appear. Lingering drizzle is likely, and overnight lows should settle near 9°C.
This weekend on Sunday sees patchy rain nearby and temperatures near 18°C. Mostly overcast conditions could bring spotty showers in the afternoon. Rain chances may spike briefly, but some brighter spells are possible. Evening hours remain mild, with overnight temperatures about 10°C. Expect passing clouds to come and go.
Looking into Monday, moderate rain is expected with temperatures near 15°C. Heavy bursts of rain might occur during the day, breaking occasionally for calmer spells. Clouds should dominate the sky, and overnight readings are likely about 8°C, keeping the evening damp and cool. There could be short breaks in the rain, but overall, damp conditions prevail.
Tuesday continues with patchy rain and temperatures about 15°C. Light showers may appear intermittently, and cloud cover remains fairly extensive. Late in the day, a few clearer intervals might emerge, but the air stays cool overnight, settling near 6°C. Winds remain moderate, and only minor sunny spells are likely by dusk.
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