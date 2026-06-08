Today, Monday, June 8 in Abergavenny sees patchy rain lingering through morning hours. Temperatures near 15°C at their peak and about 8°C overnight. A few bright breaks may appear later, offering brief relief from drizzle. Winds remain moderate, ensuring a pleasant airflow throughout the day.
Tomorrow stays changeable with patchy rain likely. Temperatures about 14°C by midday and near 7°C at night. Occasional cloudy spells could bring light showers, but some sunny intervals are possible. Winds may pick up slightly, creating a brisk yet manageable forecast throughout the afternoon. Misty patches could appear briefly, enhancing the somewhat varied conditions.
Wednesday looks mild but unsettled, with rain on and off. Temperatures near 14°C in the afternoon and about 5°C overnight. Cloud cover might break occasionally, allowing brief sunshine. Conditions stay moderately breezy, so expect a mix of grey skies and lighter spells. Moisture remains persistent.
Thursday promises a wetter forecast with moderate rain at times. Temperatures about 17°C during the day and near 6°C at night. Occasional drizzle could turn heavier, but breezes help disperse any lingering mist. Skies stay mostly grey, though pockets of clearer weather may appear briefly.
Friday remains unsettled with patchy rain possible. Temperatures near 21°C can offer a taste of early summer, by midday. Overnight sees about 14°C, ensuring milder conditions. Cloud cover dominates, but some sunshine might break through. This weekend should bring steadier warmth, with fewer showers expected. Saturday and Sunday promise temperatures near 20°C, while showers become less frequent, sustaining mild conditions overall.
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