Today, Sunday, June 7 in Abergavenny brings cloud cover and patchy rain, with drizzle likely late in the day. Temperatures near 16°C and lows about 9°C keep conditions mild. Expect occasional cloudy skies and a chance of brief rain showers throughout the afternoon and evening, though drier spells may appear.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain lingering across local areas. Highs reach about 15°C, with lows near 8°C, and scattered showers could appear through midday. There might be a few sunny breaks later on, but rain stays possible for much of the day, keeping conditions unsettled as clouds shift overhead.
Tuesday maintains a brighter outlook, with temperatures peaking near 15°C and dipping to about 6°C overnight. Light drizzle may arrive in the late afternoon, although much of the morning seems calmer. Skies could turn partly cloudy, offering moderate relief from recent damp conditions, yet a few scattered showers remain probable.
Wednesday looks unsettled, with more overcast skies and patchy drizzle. Afternoon highs hover about 14°C, and minimum readings settle near 6°C. Occasional clouds dominate, but lighter spells of rain may pass through. Expect some brief clear intervals, although overall conditions remain quite cool, and an extra shower or two could develop.
Thursday continues the showery trend, with temperatures near 15°C and lows around 9°C. Light drizzle could reappear in the morning, followed by misty patches later. Cloud cover stays persistent, offering only occasional brighter spots. Moderate breezes might develop, keeping the air brisk and encouraging additional wet spells as the week progresses.
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