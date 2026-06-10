Today, Wednesday, June 10, brings patchy rain with a slight chance of drizzle in some spots. Skies remain mostly grey, and temperatures near 14°C provide a rather mild feel. Conditions stay slightly damp, though significant downpours look unlikely for most places. It’s a fairly calm start to the forecast period.

Tomorrow, Thursday, could bring moderate rain across many areas, with heavier bursts in places. Temperatures about 15°C keep things mild, while consistent showers might linger. Some cloud breaks may offer brief brighter spells, but these could be fleeting. Overall, it’s a wetter day than today and remains unsettled.

Friday sees patchy rain nearby, but conditions may gradually improve later. Temperatures near 18°C mean a slightly warmer feel, although occasional drizzle could pop up. Cloud cover alternates with sunny intervals, creating a mixed forecast. Rainfall levels are not expected to be high, allowing a milder transition into the weekend.

This weekend begins with sunny skies on Saturday, lifting temperatures about 21°C. Conditions look bright and dry, offering a settled spell. Rain risk stays low, giving a more pleasant feel throughout much of the day. Light breezes might provide some relief from the midday warmth, but overall it’s a sunny scenario.

Sunday also looks clear, with temperatures near 24°C bringing the week’s warmest conditions. Sunshine dominates, and clouds remain minimal. Bright weather extends across regions, including Abergavenny, maintaining a summery forecast. No significant rain is forecast, boosting the final day’s outlook. This trend may persist into the following days without major changes.

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