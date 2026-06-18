Today, Thursday, June 18, in Abergavenny sees patchy rain plus occasional clouds drifting in and out. Local weather conditions remain mild, with temperatures near 22°C and a low about 13°C. The forecast points to limited showers, suggesting it remains mostly calm with a slight chance of afternoon brightness.
Tomorrow looks more settled, with temperatures about 23°C and very little risk of rain. Skies may be partly cloudy but often brighten through the afternoon. Conditions remain warm, and breezes stay light, offering comfortable daytime hours under mostly clear intervals before evening clouds drift in subtly.
This weekend begins with Saturday featuring patchy weather and temperatures near 21°C. Occasional sunshine may break through by late morning, but a brief shower or two is possible around midday. Conditions stay mild beneath gentle breezes. Late evening is expected to clear slightly, rounding out a moderate start to the weekend.
Sunday continues the weekend with lingering warmth near 23°C. Patchy rain may develop during the day, though spells of sunshine are likely to break through. Conditions remain mostly calm, and the mild breeze should keep the air comfortable. Overnight temperatures hold about 11°C, leading into another moderate day without major changes.
Monday keeps the forecast on a steady incline, pushing temperatures near 25°C with partly cloudy skies. Rain seems highly unlikely, ensuring a predominantly dry outlook. Warmth may peak in the afternoon, giving a gentle reminder of approaching summer days. The rest of the week is likely to remain mostly tranquil, with minimal disturbances expected.
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