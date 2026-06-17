Today, Wednesday, June 17, brings a local weather update with patchy rain rolling in for much of the day. Early morning drizzle could linger before conditions gradually brighten in the afternoon. Temperatures near 18°C will feel moderate, though slightly cool at times. Evening skies might clear, offering a calmer outlook.
Tomorrow, Thursday promises only brief clouds, with fewer showers overall. A morning mist could appear, but patchy rain remains unlikely into midday. Temperatures about 22°C will make for a pleasantly warm day. Late sunshine may emerge, providing a welcome boost for those hoping for drier conditions. An afternoon breeze lingers.
Friday brings partly cloudy skies with more sunshine at midday. Conditions should remain mostly dry overall, with temperatures near 24°C delivering the warmest weather so far. Minimal chance of rain keeps the atmosphere calm, encouraging brighter spells. The evening could stay clear, allowing for an enjoyable close to the day.
Saturday looks sunny, offering another pleasant spell with temperatures about 21°C. Any early morning haze should fade quickly, leaving blue skies into the afternoon. Rain risk remains fairly low, suggesting a comfortable atmosphere for outdoor plans. Late in the day, conditions may stay mild, fostering a relaxed evening across Abergavenny.
Sunday continues the warm trend, with temperatures near 24°C and ample sunshine. Fog early on is unlikely, and any lingering cloud should clear by midday. Rain appears minimal, promising a bright outlook through evening. The weekend wraps up with plenty of sun, setting a favourable overall tone for days ahead.
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