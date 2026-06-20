Today, Saturday, June 20, brings early mist followed by patchy rain in some spots. Morning hours remain cloudy, but sunshine may break through by midday. Temperatures near 21°C keep things mild, with lows about 15°C overnight. Rain chances remain modest, so most areas will stay mainly dry.
Tomorrow continues the weekend’s pleasant trend, offering brighter skies and limited cloud. Widespread sun is expected, with only a slim risk of light rain in isolated areas. Temperatures about 25°C ensure comfortable conditions, dipping to near 11°C later. Overall, Sunday should feel warmer, with plenty of daytime sunshine.
Monday brings a noticeable surge in warmth, reaching highs near 27°C and lows about 15°C. Early hours could see patchy rain or mist, but sunshine is forecast to prevail by midday. Some lingering cloud might appear, yet conditions remain calm. Temperatures feel positively summery, especially in areas close to Abergavenny.
Tuesday turns even hotter, with daytime peaks about 30°C and lows near 17°C. Skies stay partly cloudy, offering occasional sun and a chance of local rain. Mornings may start warm, quickly giving way to a balmy afternoon. Any cloud cover should clear into the evening, leaving a mild night ahead.
Wednesday remains mostly sunny, with some lingering heat pushing temperatures near 30°C again. Morning light is expected to be clear, and rain chances appear minimal. Limited cloud may emerge briefly, but it won’t linger. Nights hover about 18°C, preserving the warmth, and conditions stay calm throughout the midweek hours. No significant showers are expected overnight.
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