Today in Abergavenny feels bright and crisp, with sunny spells likely through much of the day. Temperatures near 3°C, dropping to about -3°C after nightfall. A sprinkling of overnight snow was possible, but clear skies predominate. This weather update points to stable conditions under mostly dry skies. Winds remain light.
Tomorrow sees patchy snow with thicker cloud cover building through the day. Temperatures about 2°C, dipping near -3°C overnight, and intermittent flurries could arrive by evening. Cloudy skies and a moderate breeze keep conditions cool. Still chilly. This weather forecast suggests occasional snow bursts, but no prolonged downpours of rain.
More unsettled conditions emerge Monday, January 5 with moderate or heavy snow showers possible. Temperatures near 1°C by daytime and about -4°C overnight. This forecast indicates brisk winds and a continued chance of wintery skies. Expect lingering snow clouds, though occasional sunny breaks could brighten midday hours. Conditions remain wintry.
Light freezing rain arrives Tuesday, with mostly calm winds. Temperatures about 1°C at their peak and near -4°C in the late hours. This weather update points to occasional spells of sleet or snow, but widespread dryness may dominate. Ice remains possible. Skies should remain partly clear, encouraging brief sunny intervals.
Clear weather lingers through Wednesday under sunny skies. Temperatures about 1°C by afternoon and near -4°C at night. This forecast highlights calmer conditions dominating midweek, with limited cloud cover. The rest of the week remains consistently cold, offering mostly bright spells and minimal likelihood of rain or snow. Cold persists.
This article was automatically generated
