Today, Wednesday, December 31, delivers bright sunshine, with top temperatures about 5°C and lows near -1°C. The day remains mostly clear and comfortably calm, making it a pleasant winter scene. Abergavenny is set for crisp air under sunny conditions, with no sign of rain or snow heading into the evening.
Tomorrow looks cloudier, with patchy rain drifting through during the morning. Temperatures gradually rise to about 5°C and dip near -1°C at night. Skies may clear briefly later, allowing a few rays of sunshine to break through. Rain could linger intermittently, so expect changing weather conditions as the day unfolds.
Friday brings a wintry mix, with moderate or heavy snow showers likely. Afternoon readings peak near 1°C, while overnight lows settle about -3°C. Early snow transitions briefly into lighter flurries, paving the way for occasional sunny spells. Conditions might feel chilly, so prepare for shifting skies and potential snowfall bursts.
Saturday remains bright under clear skies, with temperatures reaching about 1°C and dipping near -3°C overnight. Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the morning, followed by a mild afternoon glow. Snowfall is not anticipated, ensuring somewhat calmer weather. Evening hours stay pleasantly crisp, preserving that frosty vibe for those venturing out.
Sunday introduces patchy moderate snow, with daytime highs about 1°C and lows near -3°C. Conditions turn overcast, bringing the chance of heavier snow late in the afternoon. Periods of freezing fog could roll in, creating a grey atmosphere. Occasional flurries persist into the evening, sustaining wintry conditions through the weekend.
