This weekend should bring patchy rain on Saturday, with daytime figures near 22°C. Early mist might linger, but it may clear by midday. Drizzles are possible, though dry spells remain likely. Overnight temperatures about 13°C ensure a cooler, breezier feel to end the week. Light gusts could develop late. No major changes beyond these details, suggesting stable conditions hold firm through any lingering weekend periods, maintaining quite moderate warmth.