Today, Tuesday, June 23, looks warm and bright with skies staying clear. Temperatures hover about 31°C in the afternoon, dipping near 16°C overnight. High sunshine hours make this a perfect day for soaking up the heat in Abergavenny, with only gentle breezes likely through the evening.
Tomorrow promises more sunshine, with highs about 31°C and lows around 18°C under mostly clear skies. Light winds keep the environment comfortable, making it another fine opportunity for sun-filled conditions. Clouds may appear briefly, but they should not disrupt the prevailing bright weather.
Expect intense heat on Thursday, with temperatures climbing near 34°C, though morning mist may appear briefly. Sunshine remains dominant, and humidity could rise in the afternoon. Warm evenings with values near 23°C are possible as night falls. A calm breeze keeps it from feeling oppressive.
A noticeable change arrives Friday, with cooler daytime conditions around 25°C. Skies stay mostly bright, though a few clouds may drift by. Nights become mild, dropping to about 15°C, offering some respite from the previous days of intense heat. Winds could freshen slightly, but rain remains absent.
This weekend should bring patchy rain on Saturday, with daytime figures near 22°C. Early mist might linger, but it may clear by midday. Drizzles are possible, though dry spells remain likely. Overnight temperatures about 13°C ensure a cooler, breezier feel to end the week. Light gusts could develop late. No major changes beyond these details, suggesting stable conditions hold firm through any lingering weekend periods, maintaining quite moderate warmth.
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