Today, Monday, June 22, brings glorious sunshine to Abergavenny, with only a slim shot of rain. Early mist makes way for warm weather near 28°C, dropping to about 15°C overnight. Those enjoying outdoor conditions should expect bright spells throughout the afternoon, creating a summery vibe. Breezes stay gentle, keeping conditions calm and adding to the summery allure.
Tomorrow appears equally bright, offering temperatures near 31°C and minimal clouds. Clear skies stick around most of the day, with precious little rain expected. Evenings stay balmy, hovering near 16°C, making nighttime fairly comfortable after hours of strong sun. Gentle winds keep the air pleasant.
Midweek remains sunny, pushing highs to about 32°C. Nights stay mild near 18°C, and that consistent warmth encourages extended spells of brightness. Morning fog should lift quickly, revealing predominantly clear horizons that keep spirits high. No significant clouds interfere with sunshine.
The next day sees soaring heat near 34°C, making it the hottest stretch yet. Any lingering haze fades by midday, leaving sunshine to dominate. Stronger rays could induce a brief storm chance in late afternoon, though most hours remain clear and very warm. Shady spots remain scarce under intense rays.
Friday shifts toward partly cloudy skies, bringing highs near 24°C for a more relaxed feel. Milder breezes arrive, and rain risk stays low despite possible patches of duller skies. Overnight temperatures hover about 14°C, suggesting a mild end to the working week without any sharp cooldown. Patchy clouds should not disrupt daily plans or hamper much relaxation.
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