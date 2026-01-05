In Abergavenny, occasional snow flurries appear today, Monday, January 5, with sunshine by midday. Temperatures near 2°C keep things chilly, dropping to about -3°C overnight. Early snow gives way to drier conditions later, allowing some clearer skies toward the evening.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain and heavier cloud cover. Daytime highs sit near 4°C, while the evening settles to about -2°C. Occasional drizzle might linger, making the day feel damp despite a brief chance of clearer breaks toward midday sunshine too.
Wednesday brings lingering rain early on, though skies might brighten briefly. Afternoon conditions stay cloudy, with temperatures near 4°C before dipping to about -1°C. Pockets of mist or fog could form, but heavier downpours look unlikely, keeping rainfall relatively light overall.
Thursday looks wet with heavy rain through much of the day. Temperatures climb to about 9°C, ensuring milder air but a greater chance of downpours. Light drizzle may alternate with heavier bursts, and occasional gusts mean breezy conditions remain likely into the evening.
Friday introduces patchy rain again, with temperatures near 4°C at midday and about 3°C later. Some sleet or brief snow flurries are possible in isolated spots, though drier periods should appear. Breezes remain noticeable, but any intense showers will likely pass quickly.
The rest of the week retains a mix of rain and calmer interludes, with daytime features generally hovering near low single-digit temperatures. Occasional cloud cover, scattered drizzle, and the odd snowflake cannot be ruled out. Conditions remain changeable and keep skies varied and unpredictable.
This article was automatically generated
