Today is Saturday, January 24 in Abergavenny. Drizzle rolls in from dawn, building into a persistent moderate rain later. Temperatures near 6°C maintain a chilly vibe, while the sky stays grey throughout. It’s a wet start to this weekend, and the wind picks up now and then. Showers may become heavier by evening.
Tomorrow keeps moderate rain in the forecast, with occasional fog drifting through the early hours. Temperatures about 6°C feel quite brisk, and light drizzle persists well into afternoon. Skies remain mostly overcast, with further rain likely late in the day. Evening could turn colder, dipping near 2°C overnight. Windy spells may arise around sunset.
Monday brings persistent rain through midday, with grey skies still dominating. Temperatures about 6°C remain on the cooler side, and light drizzle possibly turns heavier. Fog could appear in the evening, especially if the wind eases. Night-time readings hover near 4°C, maintaining damp conditions well past midnight. Showers continue sporadically overnight.
Tuesday looks colder, with temperatures near 4°C and the possibility of sleet mixing into the rain. Skies stay dreary, and heavier bursts could occur mid-afternoon. Overnight lows are about 3°C, so a few snowflakes might appear late. Cloud cover remains thick, allowing minimal break from the wet trend. Gusty winds may also pop up.
Wednesday starts near 3°C, though a cold front could bring some snow before turning to rain. Damp weather continues all day, and sleet might linger into dusk. Overnight lows dip to about 0°C, leaving conditions icy and unsettled.
This article was automatically generated
