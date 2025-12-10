Today, Wednesday, December 10, in Abergavenny brings patchy rain and generally cloudy skies throughout the day. Intervals of drizzle could appear in the morning, followed by brief dry spells. Temperatures near 10°C keep conditions mild, though pockets of gloom may persist. Occasional breaks might reveal a little sunshine here and there.
Tomorrow, Thursday, features a continued chance of drizzle and overcast skies. Early fog could roll in, creating a grey start, but a few brighter moments are possible. Temperatures about 10°C again maintain moderate conditions. Some light rain is expected later, adding to the unsettled forecast.
Friday should begin clearer, with occasional sunny spells breaking through the clouds. Morning mist might greet early risers, but it should gradually lift. Temperatures near 8°C might feel cooler by midday as some scattered showers develop. The afternoon sees increasing cloud cover, providing a subdued yet changeable forecast.
Saturday welcomes the weekend with a chance of early morning mist, followed by more cloud cover. Brief sunshine could appear, though patchy rain might make an appearance later. Temperatures about 9°C keep things on the mild side. Drizzle is likely after sundown, so expect a damp end to the day.
Sunday continues the weekend pattern with moderate rain likely at times. Heavy cloud cover dominates, and persistent showers might linger well into the afternoon. Temperatures near 11°C stay relatively balmy, but the skies could remain dreary. Expect occasional bursts of light rain interspersed with short dry intervals to wrap up the week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.