Today, Monday, December 8, brings moderate rain, with showers likely through midday. Temperatures near 11°C combine with a brisk breeze, making it feel cooler overall. Abergavenny experiences a steady rainfall. Damp weather lingers into the afternoon, and light drizzle could persist by evening. Occasional breaks in the clouds might occur briefly.
Tomorrow sees heavy rain continuing throughout the morning, intensifying in the afternoon. Temperatures about 12°C provide a mild touch, though strong gusts can make things feel unsettled. Persistent downpours may create soggy conditions, and any lull in rainfall is short-lived. Evening hours retain this wet trend with occasional bursts.
The next day turns overcast, but widespread rain remains unlikely. Temperatures about 10°C combine with gentler winds, offering calmer moments. Cloud cover lingers, keeping sunshine to a minimum. Conditions stay mostly dry, though a fleeting sprinkle cannot be ruled out. Late afternoon might see slight clearing, yet skies remain grey.
The following day welcomes patchy rain, creating a cool ambience. Temperatures near 9°C maintain a crisp feel, and scattered drizzle could appear anytime. Cloudbanks drift overhead, occasionally parting for a brief glimpse of sun. While heavier showers seem less likely, intermittent dampness persists. Evening conditions remain mildly breezy and cloudy.
Closing the week sees moderate rain returning, with periods of steady downpour mixed in. Temperatures near 9°C keep the day on the chilly side, and fresh winds may build at times. Occasional lulls in rainfall offer respite, yet heavier bursts are still possible. Late evening brings ongoing drizzle through midnight.
This article was automatically generated
