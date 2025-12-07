Today, Sunday, December 7, is bringing moderate rain with temperatures near 13°C. Showers may last throughout the day, accompanied by a noticeable breeze. Local weather in Abergavenny shows drizzle staying persistent. Heavier downpours could appear in some spots, but no snow is indicated. Conditions remain generally gloomy. Pockets of fog might appear early on.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain and cloud cover continuing. Temperatures could reach about 11°C, offering a mild yet damp outlook. Showers are likely on and off, though some breaks in the clouds might occur. Winds decrease slightly, but drizzle remains possible into the evening, keeping conditions unsettled. Morning mist could arise before drizzle sets in.
The next day welcomes heavy rain, with maximum values near 13°C. Expect frequent downpours and stronger gusts, possibly making it feel cooler. Even so, any snow risk looks minimal. Clearing spells might be brief, so anticipate a rather wet stretch during daytime hours. Brief lulls give glimpses of brighter skies.
Midweek sees partly cloudy skies, with dryness returning and temperatures about 10°C. Rain chances stay low, offering a calmer interlude after the recent wet weather. Breezes ease off, making conditions more settled. Visibility should improve, although cooler overnight readings are expected. A bit of sunshine could appear, but nights stay cool.
The remainder of the week retains mild conditions, with Thursday hitting about 9°C. Light clouds mix with occasional glimpses of sunshine, and any rain should be minimal. This weekend might bring another shift. Overall, calmer weather likely persists into late week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.