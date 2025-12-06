Today is Saturday, December 6 and moderate rain is likely throughout daylight hours. Drizzle may mix in occasionally, with brisk winds sweeping through. In Abergavenny, temperatures about 10°C should peak mid-afternoon and remain near 8°C overnight. Cloud cover will stay thick, limiting any sunny spells.
Tomorrow features moderate rain again, but occasional drier interludes could appear. Temperatures about 13°C look set in the afternoon, with gentle breezes lingering after dark. Heavier downpours are possible later, so skies may stay overcast for much of the day. Winds might pick up slightly in exposed areas, though not expected to be too fierce.
Monday remains wet with moderate rain persisting into the evening. Temperatures near 11°C might peak midday, followed by cloudy skies as darkness sets in. There is a chance of more steady rain later, but brief dry spells could break through occasionally. Expect breezy conditions, especially late on.
Tuesday sees moderate rain again, with possible lighter intervals during midday. Temperatures about 13°C may dominate, though patchy drizzle could linger in some spots. Cloud cover stays thick, limiting any sunshine. Evening hours might offer calmer moments, but showers can still appear unexpectedly. Winds remain brisk at times.
Wednesday looks drier with partly cloudy skies and mist early on. Temperatures near 9°C are likely, dipping to about 6°C overnight. No rain is expected, giving the day a calmer feel overall. Further into the week, conditions might stay mostly settled, although patchy clouds are possible. Winds should remain gentle for the midweek period overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.