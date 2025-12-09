Today, Tuesday, December 9, sees a burst of heavy rain from morning until night. Showers likely to persist, bringing moisture to local grounds. Abergavenny might face damp conditions all day, with temperatures near 13°C. Gusty breezes will keep skies fairly gloomy throughout the afternoon. Low-lying spots may see occasional mist.
Tomorrow stays mostly cloudy, though heavier downpours seem unlikely. A few patches of drizzle could pop up here and there, but the general outlook is calm. Temperatures hover near 10°C, so it’s relatively mild. Occasional brighter spells might break through, offering a hint of daytime cheer. Winds remain fairly gentle.
Thursday appears unsettled with patchy rain creeping in by midday. Light drizzle may linger, accompanied by cloudy conditions that keep sunshine in short supply. Temperatures about 9°C ensure a slight chill in the air. A brief break from showers may occur late afternoon, but an umbrella stays handy.
Friday may deliver occasional showers, though brighter skies could appear between the clouds. Light rain may sweep through during morning hours, but heavier bursts look less likely. Temperatures sit about 10°C, providing a comfortable feel. Partial sunshine might peek through at times, giving a chance to spot some clear sky.
This weekend on Saturday features patchy rain lingering through midday, accompanied by plenty of cloud cover. Mist may form early on, so expect limited visibility at times. Temperatures hover about 8°C, bringing a cool feeling to outdoor plans. By early evening, conditions might brighten though a few showers remain possible.
This article was automatically generated
