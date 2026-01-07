Today, Wednesday, January 7, brings patchy rain during early hours with partial clearing by mid-morning. Weather conditions stay cloudy, with occasional light showers drifting across the region. Temperatures near 4°C, dipping to about -1°C overnight, create a crisp environment for local weather watchers. Winds remain moderate, offering only brief calm periods.
Tomorrow sees heavy rain dominating much of the day, with possible snowy bursts later. Conditions could turn blustery, and temperatures hover near 3°C before falling to about 0°C. Blizzard-like conditions may also emerge in some spots. This midweek forecast suggests significant rainfall for roads and fields, making Thursday a notable day for wet weather.
Friday brings patchy rain early on, then a cloudy backdrop with minimal snowfall. Temperatures approach near 2°C, dipping to about 1°C. Weather remains somewhat unsettled, although heavy flurries could briefly appear in the morning. Conditions gradually improve, but breezes continue to keep afternoons chillier than usual.
This weekend starts with bright sunshine and a frosty start, as temperatures climb near 1°C after dawn. Overnight lows sink to about -6°C, delivering crisp, clear skies. Conditions stay mostly calm, perfect for capturing scenic weather photos in Abergavenny. Daytime warmth remains limited, but the sun holds steady throughout.
Sunday brings a wintry twist with freezing fog and the chance of heavy snow returning in the afternoon. Temperatures hover near 2°C, dropping to about -6°C overnight. Some blizzard episodes might occur, though conditions may vary across the region. Clouds linger later, rounding off the week with lingering seasonal chills.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.