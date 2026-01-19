Today, Monday, January 19, looks misty with occasional rain and patches of fog. Temperatures near 7°C and about 3°C overnight create a cool atmosphere, but calmer winds should keep conditions from feeling too harsh. Local climate trends suggest a damp start, making it a notable day for weather updates.
Tomorrow remains cloudy with early mist clearing gradually. In Abergavenny, conditions stay calm, as temperatures near 7°C keep things mild, and rain looks unlikely to spoil the day. Winds remain light throughout, offering a relaxed environment for local travel. Patchy cloud cover might linger into the evening but should not intensify.
Wednesday brings plenty of overcast skies, with temperatures near 4°C during the day and about 2°C later. Little chance of rain appears, though a brisk breeze could add to the chill. These cooler conditions signal a shift in the forecast, pointing toward a more subdued atmosphere across local areas.
Thursday may feel colder, with daytime temperatures about 2°C and readings dipping below zero overnight. Light snow showers might appear, creating a frostier vibe and keeping conditions wintry throughout. Overcast skies could persist, adding to the chilly scene. Any snowfall is likely to be brief, but it may catch some attention.
Friday offers a brighter change, with sunny skies and daytime temperatures near 2°C. Overnight, conditions remain freezing, leaving the air crisp by dawn. This final stretch of the week feels cooler, highlighting the ongoing winter climate. Clear skies may allow more sunshine, delivering a welcome turn after earlier gloom.
This article was automatically generated
