Expect patchy drizzle today, Tuesday, December 16, with grey skies dominating the weather forecast. Temperatures near 8°C feel relatively mild, though morning mist may linger. Rain is likely to pause briefly before returning in the afternoon, but clearer spells could appear late evening. This sets the tone for the week ahead.
Tomorrow brings heavy downpours and a blustery breeze, with temperatures about 8°C. A wet day is in store, making conditions rather soggy from morning through night. Abergavenny could see more prolonged rain than nearby areas, but pockets of lighter drizzle might break up the gloom at times.
Thursday looks damp again, with moderate rain set to continue. Temperatures near 9°C feel a touch warmer, though clouds remain thick and occasional mist may develop. Showers are likely to persist through most of the day, easing slightly after sunset. Conditions stay unsettled, hinting at more rain ahead.
Friday promises a change in scenery, bringing bright sunshine and dry skies. Temperatures about 8°C should feel crisp, with light winds keeping the air fresh. Early morning frost could linger, but the sun will brighten the afternoon. Night-time chill sets in later, signalling a drop to near 3°C.
This weekend sees moderate rain on Saturday, with temperatures approximately 8°C by midday. Conditions look gusty at times, and intermittent showers might turn heavy during the late afternoon, while steady drizzle is also possible. Fog patches could appear after sunset, and the overnight period remains damp. Winds may pick up further, making outdoor conditions feel colder.
