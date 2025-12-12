Today, Friday, December 12 in Abergavenny experiences moderate rain from early hours until mid-morning. Temperatures hover near 10°C during the day, dropping to about 4°C tonight. There might be brief breaks in the cloud cover by midday, but showers return later. Wind speeds remain mild, contributing to the rainy feel.
Tomorrow sees fewer clouds with cloudy skies expected through much of the day. Temperatures near 8°C keep conditions cool, while only minimal rain rolls in, if at all. Late evening may bring slightly lower readings around 4°C, offering a relatively dry outlook for those anticipating calmer weather. Visibility remains steady.
This weekend arrives with Sunday staying mostly overcast and breezy. Temperatures near 9°C peak midday before dipping to about 6°C overnight. Brief sunny spells could brighten overall conditions in the afternoon, though clouds persist. Winds pick up slightly later on, but rain appears unlikely, making for a mild weekend day.
Monday looks damp with patchy rain appearing briefly. Temperatures about 10°C give a warmer feel, but breezes may strengthen at times, late afternoon. Morning hours look cloudy with spots of drizzle, though conditions might turn drier around midday. Evening sees intermittent raindrops, keeping things unsettled for much of the night.
Tuesday continues with occasional rain under cool skies. Temperatures near 8°C keep the air crisp through daytime, falling to about 3°C by late evening. Light drizzle might appear during early morning, then clearer spells bloom midday. Winds remain moderate, delivering a mixed pattern of sun and moisture throughout daylight hours.
This article was automatically generated
