Thursday, December 11 sees mild weather in Abergavenny, with cloudy skies and patchy rain drifting in. Conditions stay mostly grey and occasionally damp, especially in the afternoon. Light winds could make it feel a touch cooler. Temperatures near 10°C during the day drop to about 6°C by night.
Tomorrow brings brighter spells early on, followed by lingering cloud and a slight chance of drizzle. Afternoon skies remain dull but largely dry, though a gentle breeze may develop. Temperatures about 8°C feel cooler if any wind picks up, and overnight conditions stay near 5°C under partly cloudy skies.
Saturday turns wetter with moderate rain likely at times. Drizzle may persist, and heavier bursts could appear in the afternoon. Temperatures about 11°C keep things mild, but the breeze may pick up, bringing a few gusty spells. Evening hours stay damp, with values edging near 10°C as showers continue late on.
Sunday sees heavy rain pushing through, bringing more grey skies and spells of drizzle. Morning fog may linger, but temperatures hover near 12°C, offering a mild feel. Later, steadier downpours persist across many areas, and breezy winds could increase. Overnight stays often wet, with values resting about 12°C beneath continuing rain.
Monday remains unsettled, with patches of mist and overcast skies dominating. Light drizzle is possible, and conditions stay generally damp. The forecast shows temperatures near 10°C during the afternoon, dipping to about 8°C after dark. Occasional breaks in the clouds may appear, yet persistent rain is likely for some intervals later.
This article was automatically generated
