Friday sees a slight dip in temperatures about 7°C, allowing patchy rain to linger in places. Occasional clear spells are possible, but the weather forecast still indicates overall unsettled conditions. Some dryness could emerge, yet grey skies remain a recurring theme, signalling a cool end to the week. This weekend may continue with scattered showers as breezes pick up, though fleeting sunshine might appear between clouds. Temperatures hover near moderate levels, maintaining a mixed outlook for any upcoming plans. Breezy gusts are possible during late Friday, bringing extra cloud cover. Any drizzle that appears will likely be short, balancing the overall forecast.