Today, Monday, December 15, in Abergavenny looks extremely wet, with heavy rain dominating much of the weather forecast. Showers linger from dawn, and intensity remains high throughout. Temperatures near 10°C provide a mild backdrop but keep conditions damp.
Tomorrow continues the rainy spell, though patchy rain becomes less intense overall. Temperatures about 7°C bring a cooler feel, while overcast skies persist through much of the day. Light rain could still pop up intermittently, keeping a generally grey outlook.
Midweek appears calmer on Wednesday, with only light showers expected. Temperatures near 7°C keep things chilly, though heavy downpours seem less likely. Stretches of cloud dominate, but occasional brighter spells might emerge in the afternoon.
The forecast on Thursday turns wetter again, ushering in heavier showers and brisk winds. Temperatures near 10°C ensure relatively mild conditions, but rainfall may intensify in bursts. Cloudy skies prevail, limiting sunshine throughout the day.
Friday sees a slight dip in temperatures about 7°C, allowing patchy rain to linger in places. Occasional clear spells are possible, but the weather forecast still indicates overall unsettled conditions. Some dryness could emerge, yet grey skies remain a recurring theme, signalling a cool end to the week. This weekend may continue with scattered showers as breezes pick up, though fleeting sunshine might appear between clouds. Temperatures hover near moderate levels, maintaining a mixed outlook for any upcoming plans. Breezy gusts are possible during late Friday, bringing extra cloud cover. Any drizzle that appears will likely be short, balancing the overall forecast.
