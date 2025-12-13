Today, Saturday, December 13, features mostly cloudy skies in Abergavenny, with temperatures near 8°C. There’s barely a drop of rain expected, so conditions look settled into the evening. Cloud cover remains steady, and the breeze should stay calm, providing a mild feel throughout the day without sudden changes in weather.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy weather with temperatures about 9°C. Breezes pick up slightly, but still no significant rain is on the cards. Skies brighten at times, offering decent spells of sunshine. Through the afternoon, conditions stay stable, and cloud cover should gradually shift, providing a pleasant day without heavy clouds.
The next day, Monday, looks quite wet, with showers likely and temperatures about 10°C. Rainfall dominates much of the day, so expect downpours from morning into night. Cloudy skies remain overhead, creating a backdrop. Brief lulls in the rain might occur, but conditions revert to damp spells for most hours.
The following day, Tuesday, could bring drizzle, with temperatures near 8°C. Intermittent showers pop up here and there, and skies may brighten between these light spells. Winds stay gentle, and by evening, clearer conditions might emerge. Overall, it’s an unsettled day, yet not as soaking as earlier in the week.
Midweek, Wednesday, continues the showery pattern, with temperatures about 8°C. Drizzle appears on and off, accompanied by brisk winds that may intensify at times. Heavier bursts of rain threaten later, but some calmer moments might slip through as well. Conditions remain changeable, rounding out the week on a damp note.
This article was automatically generated
