Today, Sunday, December 14, sees patchy rain emerging later on, with drizzle likely by night-time. Temperatures near 10°C keep conditions mild, though breezes may pick up. In Abergavenny, skies stay mostly overcast early in the day, gradually turning cloudier. Occasional breaks might appear but won’t last. Conditions remain fairly mild.
Tomorrow, Monday, looks set for heavy rain sticking around throughout the daytime. Temperatures about 10°C remain steady as brisk winds move in. Persistent downpours could linger into some late evening, so expect damp conditions to dominate. Even brief lulls in rainfall won’t bring full relief from the overall wet pattern.
Tuesday sees patchy rain drifting through the morning before thinning out. Temperatures near 7°C bring cooler air, and lighter winds offer some respite. A few clouds persist, but the heaviest showers should taper off by midday. Evening hours might stay mostly dry, with a chance of occasional drizzle returning late.
Wednesday brings grey skies and spotty rain throughout the afternoon. Temperatures about 8°C make for a chilly feel, especially once dusk sets in. Winds pick up slightly, but not enough to clear the clouds fully. Intervals of dryness may occur, yet drizzly patches remain a possibility well into the night.
Thursday ushers in moderate rain, accompanied by gusty winds. Temperatures near 10°C keep conditions milder, but bursts of showers persist. Heavy clouds dominate the sky, with occasional breaks that quickly fill in again. This pattern rounds off the rest of the week, leading closer to this weekend under unsettled skies.
