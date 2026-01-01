Thursday, January 1 sees patchy rain in the morning with clearer skies by the afternoon. Temperatures near 6°C and a low near 0°C keep things chilly. The weather forecast also indicates some sunshine peeking through later, though breezy conditions may bring a brisk feel. Local weather updates suggest winter chill definitely lingers.
Tomorrow is likely to feature rain early on, with a possible mix of snow later. Temperatures about 3°C might dip below freezing overnight. Sunny spells are expected in the afternoon, though breezes could still create a sharp chill. Weather conditions remain unsettled enough to keep watchers alert.
This weekend begins with a mainly sunny Saturday, where temperatures about 2°C and lows below freezing keep the air crisp. The weather forecast displays minimal risk of rain, allowing for bright spells and gentle breezes through the day. Calm weather encourages stable conditions locally.
Sunday continues the bright theme, with temperatures near 2°C and clear skies dominating. Later in the day may see increased cloud cover, though conditions remain dry. The forecast indicates calm breezes, rounding out a pleasant weekend before the new week arrives. Winter weather remains manageable.
Monday might turn cloudier, though temperatures near 2°C stay on the chilly side. Light snow could appear briefly, but the day looks calm. Abergavenny should experience mild winds, offering a gentle start to the week. Weather updates suggest cloudiness persists. Skies remain dry throughout Monday, sustaining an outlook of calm. No significant rainfall is currently anticipated, keeping outdoor conditions quite pleasant overall.
