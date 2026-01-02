Today, Friday, January 2 in Abergavenny is set for an early mix of patchy rain and snow, with clearer skies emerging later. Temperatures near 3°C and lows about -1°C keep the day crisp, while occasional morning flurries might pop up. Rain is less likely in the afternoon, promoting calmer conditions.
Tomorrow stays bright and sunny with temperatures near 2°C and overnight lows about -2°C. Crisp air continues, and the sky remains mostly clear. There is no significant chance of rain or snow, making daytime weather stable. Gentle breezes keep conditions comfortable through the evening. Sunshine dominates midday, continuing the pleasant theme.
This weekend, Sunday might bring patchy snow and light rain. Temperatures near 2°C and lows about -3°C suggest chilly weather. Some afternoon flurries could appear, but conditions gradually improve by evening. Cloud cover remains variable, yet any intense downpours or heavy snowfall are unlikely to persist.
Expect some freezing rain Monday, with daytime highs near 2°C and overnight lows about -3°C. Skies appear clear early, but brief snow showers could pop up, especially around sunrise. Dry spells dominate midday, offering calmer conditions before colder air returns. Icy spots may develop overnight if any moisture lingers.
Another overcast day arrives Tuesday, with highs about 2°C and lows near -3°C. Occasional light snow could appear, but major accumulations seem unlikely. Skies remain mostly cloudy, and daytime rain is minimal. Gentle winds keep things steady, while late-night conditions may feel cooler. Sunshine is limited but could briefly peek through. Snowfall remains modest.
This article was automatically generated
