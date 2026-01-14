Today, Wednesday, January 14, features mostly clear skies early on, with temperatures about 4°C and a breeze picking up by afternoon. Patchy rain develops in the evening, and some light drizzle could appear overnight. Despite the cooler feel, occasional sunshine is expected, making this weather forecast a bit mixed.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain through most of the day, with temperatures near 5°C and mist lingering. The weather conditions stay damp, so a few spells of cloud cover persist into late afternoon. Drizzle may continue after sunset, lending a grey look to this part of the forecast.
Friday should see patchy rain nearby with temperatures about 7°C. Morning fog clears to reveal partial sun, but showers return by midday. Breeze remains moderate, though conditions appear less chilly. The forecast suggests brief breaks in cloud cover, offering occasional brightness amidst spells of drizzle later in the day.
Saturday warms slightly to near 6°C after a misty start. Fog might linger, but clearer intervals are likely in the afternoon. Rain could return at times, keeping the forecast changeable. Breezes remain gentle, and cloud patches keep things mild. Abergavenny experiences similar patterns, reinforcing the varied nature of this weather outlook.
Sunday offers overcast skies with temperatures about 4°C. Mist is possible in the morning, followed by light rain in some areas. Despite gloomy conditions, the wind stays moderate, and fog patches may reappear toward dusk. The forecast remains unsettled, but conditions should gradually stabilise heading into the next week, maintaining mild but damp weather.
This article was automatically generated
