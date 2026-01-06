Today is Tuesday, January 6, and the forecast suggests a chilly start with a chance of snow flurries early on. Rain may develop later, so expect damp spells by the evening. Skies could remain cloudy, with temperatures near 5°C. A crisp breeze might make it feel cooler. Frost remains possible.
Tomorrow looks calmer, though rain could still appear, especially during the night. The morning might bring cloud cover but occasional sunny spells are possible. Temperatures about 4°C will keep things fresh, and any drizzle should ease by afternoon. Conditions could turn foggy by late evening. Some spots may stay dry.
Thursday may unleash heavy rain switching to snow by late afternoon. Gusty winds could create near-blizzard conditions, roads might turn slippery. Temperatures near 4°C early on may dip sharply later. Cloudy skies dominate for much of the day, with intense snowfall around dusk in Abergavenny. Icy patches remain quite possible.
Friday could stay cold with scattered clouds and brief flurries. Morning snow might linger before giving way to overcast skies. Temperatures about 2°C mean it won’t feel much warmer, though rain seems less likely later. Clearer skies could appear overnight, allowing calmer conditions to settle in. Watch for lingering chill.
This weekend sees a cool start with some early sunshine, but light rain could arrive later. Temperatures near 2°C keep the air crisp, and breezy gusts might develop into the night. Skies may switch between partly cloudy and clear, with drizzle possible in the late hours. Snow seems unlikely now.
This article was automatically generated
