Today, Friday, January 16, brings patchy rain and fog around Abergavenny. Temperatures near 7°C, dipping to about 2°C, with a gentle breeze. Misty conditions might appear at dawn, shifting to light rain in some spots. Overcast skies could linger late into the evening.
Tomorrow sees persistent fog early on, then partial cloud after midday. Temperatures about 6°C, with minimal drizzle. Cloud cover increases in the afternoon, but rain chances stay low into the night. Despite mist lingering at times, a gentle breeze keeps conditions from feeling too chilly. Expect clouds to dominate by dusk.
This weekend brings occasional drizzle and overcast skies. Temperatures near 6°C with faint breezes. Fog may linger through early hours, but partial sunshine could break through by midday. Rain is likely again late afternoon, although amounts should remain light. Evening conditions stay damp under low cloud. Expect a chill if winds pick up.
Monday is set for more mist and patchy rain. Temperatures about 7°C. Fog might appear in the morning, gradually lifting by midday. Drizzle threatens at intervals, but heavier downpours seem unlikely. Late evening skies could remain cloudy, with mild breezes continuing. Expect limited sun throughout the day.
Tuesday looks calm with widespread fog in the morning. Temperatures near 6°C. Overcast conditions persist, though drizzle remains minimal. By mid-afternoon, mist could reappear briefly. Light winds might make it feel slightly cooler. Clouds linger into night without significant rainfall expected. Overall, the week continues with mild trends. Furthermore, later days remain largely grey with breezes continuing.
This article was automatically generated
