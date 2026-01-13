Today, Tuesday, January 13, sees a cloudy start over Abergavenny with occasional drizzle. Fog may drift across local weather spots this morning, but patchy rain emerges later. Temperatures hover near 8°C, falling to about 1°C overnight. Light showers might appear by midday, though the evening should see clearer intervals.
Tomorrow promises crisp conditions and a few patches of rain. Skies look partly cloudy, with a slight risk of drizzle in the afternoon. Temperatures sit near 4°C, dipping to about 0°C as night falls. Overcast periods could persist, but lighter winds help maintain mild local weather.
The next day brings moderate rain throughout the morning, followed by lingering drizzle into the evening. Skies remain grey, but brief drier intervals may appear. Temperatures reach about 6°C at their peak, dropping near 3°C overnight. Cloud cover stays heavy, ensuring damp conditions persist in many areas.
Another day sees morning fog give way to patchy rain, around midday. Temperatures hover near 7°C in the afternoon, then settle at about 2°C under clearing skies. Some drizzle might linger, but occasional brighter spells sneak through. Local weather remains variable, with mild breezes easing any chill.
This weekend extends damp conditions on Saturday with occasional showers and patches of fog. Temperatures remain near 6°C by day, holding to about 4°C overnight. Local weather might include light drizzle, though calmer conditions could emerge later. Cloud coverage dominates, ensuring few sunny breaks. Overall, a mild but wet pattern prevails. Skies may brighten during late afternoon hours. Winds remain light.
