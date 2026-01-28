Today, Wednesday, January 28, in Abergavenny looks partly cloudy with temperatures near 1°C at dawn, rising to about 7°C by midday. Mist may appear late at night, keeping conditions cool but dry. Skies remain mostly clear throughout the afternoon. No rain is expected. Winds remain light, ensuring minimal chill overall.
Tomorrow brings patchy drizzle, with temperatures near 0°C early on before climbing to about 7°C. Rain is likely by midday, carrying on into the evening. Moderate breezes stir the air, but heavier downpours stay scattered. Cloud cover becomes slightly more prominent, and skies may remain grey through nightfall and beyond.
Heavy showers are possible Friday, with temperatures about 3°C rising to near 7°C later. Conditions stay windy, potentially bringing gusts that might intensify as the day unfolds. Skies stay clouded, allowing little sunshine. Occasional breaks in the downpour might appear, though wet weather is anticipated into nighttime hours and beyond.
This weekend starts with patchy drizzle, as temperatures near 2°C climb to about 8°C. Fog may roll in during the early morning, leading to misty views later. Lighter breezes bring a milder feel, and occasional showers could pop up. Cloud cover shifts occasionally, hinting at brief sunny spells before dusk.
Expect moderate showers on Sunday, with temperatures about 4°C in the early hours, peaking near 8°C in the afternoon. Stronger winds may accompany occasional downpours, making conditions feel cooler. Partly cloudy periods could appear, but rain remains likely. The evening, however, sees a dip in temperatures, maintaining a damp atmosphere.
This article was automatically generated
