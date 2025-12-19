Today, Friday, December 19, is partly cloudy with mild conditions and a gentle breeze. Temperatures approach about 8°C and could drop to near 4°C overnight. Clear patches may appear in the late morning, though heavier cloud cover returns by early evening. No significant rain is expected.
Tomorrow brings heavier rainfall at times, with moderate rain dominating much of the day. Temperatures hover near 7°C, and drizzles persist into late evening. Occasional breaks in the cloud could offer brief dryness, but grey skies remain a key feature. Winds stay moderate, creating a damp but manageable start.
Sunday sees more moderate rain, so wet conditions continue through morning. Temperatures climb about 7°C yet might dip again by sundown. Grey weather prevails, although lighter drizzles could occasionally replace heavier bouts. Clouds linger overhead without showing signs of clearing. Puddles may form in some spots, but no severe weather emerges.
Monday brings a shift, with early mist fading to clearer skies by midday. Temperatures reach near 5°C, and sunny spells are likely during the afternoon. Conditions remain calm, offering a brief respite from persistent rain. Breezes stay light, and the day should feel brighter overall with minimal cloud interference.
Tuesday remains misty and cool, with daytime temperatures peaking about 4°C. Sunny intervals might emerge briefly, but overall cloud cover and fog keep visibility low. Nights stay chilly, yet no major changes are likely before midweek. The rest of the week looks stable, with any significant rainfall unlikely to develop soon. Local weather remains consistent. Abergavenny stays calm.
This article was automatically generated
