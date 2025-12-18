Today, Thursday, December 18, is soggy with moderate rain dominating the weather forecast. Persistent drizzle appears in the morning, and heavier downpours may follow as the day progresses. Temperatures near 9°C will combine with brisk winds, while evening fog gradually clears to lows about 5°C. Abergavenny experiences similar conditions.
Tomorrow stays calm and mostly dry, featuring partly cloudy skies and no significant rainfall. Temperatures about 8°C maintain a cool feel, but lighter winds should make conditions more pleasant through midday. Evening remains cloudy with occasional mist, but overall rain chances remain minimal.
The weekend starts with a damp Saturday, as patchy rain lingers in the forecast. Temperatures near 8°C might feel chilly in the morning, with overcast skies persisting. Drizzle could appear intermittently, but some dry spells might develop into late afternoon and continue overnight.
Sunday looks showery again, with patches of light drizzle and fog in certain spots. Temperatures about 8°C keep conditions mild, though rain chances stay heightened throughout the day. Occasional breaks in cloud cover may let in brief light, yet damp episodes could persist into the evening.
Anticipate a mixed forecast on Monday, with lingering mist in early hours and partial sunshine later. Temperatures near 7°C stay on the cooler side, but light winds add a gentle breeze. Cloudiness occasionally builds, and a passing shower cannot be ruled out. Dry intervals, however, are likely to dominate. Beyond that, conditions remain largely stable with a slight chance of drizzle heading into midweek. Temperatures near seasonal norms overall.
