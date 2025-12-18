Anticipate a mixed forecast on Monday, with lingering mist in early hours and partial sunshine later. Temperatures near 7°C stay on the cooler side, but light winds add a gentle breeze. Cloudiness occasionally builds, and a passing shower cannot be ruled out. Dry intervals, however, are likely to dominate. Beyond that, conditions remain largely stable with a slight chance of drizzle heading into midweek. Temperatures near seasonal norms overall.