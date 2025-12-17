Today, Wednesday, December 17 in Abergavenny, rain is quite likely through the day with drizzle building by mid-morning and heavier showers heading into the evening. Temperatures near 9°C offer mild conditions, though frequent downpours may persist after sunset. Occasional breaks in the clouds are possible before wetter weather returns overnight.
Tomorrow will bring heavy rain, with temperatures about 10°C. Periods of downpours are expected throughout the morning, easing by afternoon. Overnight clouds remain thick, and further rainfall is probable. Conditions remain breezy, light rain could linger as we move into the following day. Expect temperatures to dip by late evening.
The day after tomorrow looks showery, with skies partially clearing at times. Temperatures about 8°C may turn cooler late afternoon. Short bursts of rain could appear, but sunshine may peek through lunch, giving brief breaks in the grey. Evening clouds settle in. Expect moderate breezes in the evening, continuing overnight.
This weekend starts with showery spells, plus temperatures near 8°C. Morning drizzle might lighten briefly, yet persistent rain may return by midday. Occasional brighter intervals develop in the afternoon, though more wet weather could follow. Evening sees cooler air settling in, bringing a chance of scattered showers later.
The following day remains cool with temperatures about 6°C. Early rain might appear, but skies could brighten around midday. Clouds may linger through the afternoon, with only slight chances of heavier showers. Late evening stays chilly, so drizzle may be minimal. Conditions look calmer heading quietly forward into next week.
