Conditions remain partly cloudy today, which is Tuesday, December 30, across Abergavenny. Temperatures near 5°C, dipping to about 0°C overnight, keep the day fresh with a gentle breeze. Dry weather conditions dominate the forecast, with no signs of rain or snow throughout the afternoon or evening.
Tomorrow stays bright under mostly sunny conditions. Highs reach near 5°C, with lows about -1°C. Gentle winds and a clear sky help maintain a pleasantly crisp feel, setting a stable forecast for the morning and afternoon hours. No rain or snowfall is on the radar.
Warmer air arrives on Thursday, bringing temperatures about 6°C by midday, while overnight lows hover near 0°C. Patchy rain could appear briefly, but skies turn partly cloudy later on. Periods of sunshine emerge between those light showers, keeping weather conditions varied yet manageable through the day. Later in the evening, cooler gusts might roll through, but significant rainfall remains unlikely.
Colder conditions take over on Friday, with a high near 4°C and lows about -3°C. Snow flurries might develop, delivering a wintry twist. Some sleet or patchy rain is possible in the afternoon, making the forecast more uncertain. Winds pick up slightly, reinforcing the chill.
Sunny spells define the weekend’s start, with temperatures topping about 1°C and lows near -3°C. Skies stay mostly clear, though the cold air remains firm. Any hint of frost lingers into early morning, but no rain or snow is expected. Conditions remain stable as the week draws to a close.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.