Today is Saturday, January 4 in Abergavenny, and the forecast calls for partly cloudy conditions throughout the morning. Light snow may develop around evening, though no heavy flurries are expected. Temperatures near 2°C should persist, with small patches of mist possible late at night under partly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow might begin with patchy moderate snow, transitioning to intermittent mist by midday. Temperatures about 1°C keep the air brisk, though clearer spells could appear during the afternoon. Overcast moments remain possible, but the day looks generally calm and fairly cool. Occasional sunny intervals may brighten the sky.
Monday features partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 2°C. Early hours could feel chilly, with minimal chance of rain. Some overcast patches may develop later, while brief bright spells break through. No heavy snow flurries are on the forecast, and conditions should remain mostly stable, offering a mellow winter scenario.
Tuesday sees patchy rain nearby alongside lingering mist in the morning. Temperatures about 5°C feel milder but cool. Morning clouds could give way to occasional gloom. Overcast periods dominate, with some fog possible later in the day. Light drizzle might appear. Gentle breezes accompany grey skies, providing a subdued outlook.
Wednesday brings persistent cloud cover, fog, and patchy rain drifting through the day. Temperatures about 5°C could feel damp, with drizzly spells likely in the afternoon. Light rain intensifies, breezy conditions, and occasional thunder might arise overnight. Misty conditions linger into evening, ensuring a consistently unsettled forecast for those hours. Winds remain slightly gentle.
