In Abergavenny, today, Wednesday, December 24 promises a clear start with occasional clouds. Dry weather remains likely, and temperatures near 3°C bring a chilly feel. There is no sign of rain or snow, so conditions stay calm throughout the day. Gentle breezes enhance the crisp winter atmosphere.
Tomorrow features patchy cloud cover and brief sunny spells. Expect temperatures about 3°C, maintaining a wintry vibe. Winds pick up slightly, though skies remain mostly dry. No rain is predicted, and snow looks unlikely, ensuring comfortable yet cool conditions for this festive day.
Friday sees brighter intervals with partly cloudy skies dominating. Temperatures near 4°C keep the air brisk, while the chance of rain stays minimal. Winds may remain moderate, but winter sunshine is expected to appear throughout the afternoon. Dry spells persist into evening, maintaining consistent forecast conditions.
Saturday introduces a mild turn with highs about 6°C. Morning cloud cover gradually gives way to patches of sun, creating pleasant winter weather. The breeze stays moderate, and no rain is anticipated, allowing a stable outlook. Conditions remain calm into nightfall, sustaining the gentle rise in daily temperatures.
Sunday appears more overcast, with temperatures near 5°C. Morning hours might see limited brightness before heavier clouds return. Rain remains absent, and winds mellow slightly, preserving a dry end to the week. Evening conditions stay consistent, rounding off a run of calm, crisp days without any major weather disruptions. No hint of snow emerges for this final day, maintaining a quiet atmosphere. Cloudy conditions continue overnight.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.