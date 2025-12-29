Today, Monday, December 29, looks mostly overcast, with local weather staying calm. Skies remain grey under a gentle breeze, and temperatures near 4°C by late afternoon. No rain is expected, and overnight lows hover about 0°C, ensuring a chilly but dry evening. Winter conditions remain mild, supporting a stable forecast.
Tomorrow should continue with cloudy conditions, offering minimal breaks in the clouds. Daytime temperatures stay near 4°C, while after dark they slip close to -1°C for a crisp night. No showers are expected, keeping the forecast dry. This local weather forecast also indicates calm winds, ensuring a manageable winter day.
Wednesday promises plenty of sunshine, bringing a brighter outlook for local weather. Afternoon temperatures reach about 4°C, and conditions remain calm. Clear skies persist through evening, though it stays cold with lows near -1°C. No hint of rain is in the forecast. These calm conditions readily encourage crisp winter skies.
Thursday sees cloudier skies again, with temperatures near 6°C during the day. Light rain could develop by late afternoon, but it may remain spotty. A chill returns overnight, hovering close to 0°C, with a chance of patchy drizzle. That includes Abergavenny, where conditions mirror the broader outlook. Expect mild shifts.
Friday stays partly cloudy, with daytime temperatures about 4°C. Light freezing rain could pop up after dark, so conditions may turn slick. As we head into this weekend, overnight lows near 0°C keep things on the colder side. Forecast suggests minimal snow chance, though a flurry cannot be ruled out.
This article was automatically generated
