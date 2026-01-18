Today is Sunday, January 18, with grey skies and patchy rain expected in Abergavenny. Some drizzle may appear around midday, while misty spells could linger. Temperatures near 6°C might peak late in the afternoon, then slip close to 3°C by night. Overcast conditions could dominate overall.
Tomorrow brings damp weather conditions, featuring occasional mist and drizzle. This forecast indicates temperatures about 7°C at midday, then dipping near 3°C after dark. Patchy rain remains likely, so skies may stay cloudy. Local forecasts show only minor breaks in coverage, and more continuous drizzle could develop overnight.
Tuesday maintains overcast conditions, with early fog likely in some spots. Temperatures near 6°C could develop by mid-afternoon, while the evening sees values close to 4°C. A light breeze may pass through, keeping the air feeling cool. Visibility might drop in places, especially during early hours. Mist might thin occasionally, allowing a hint of clearer sky.
Wednesday remains mostly cloudy, with minimal chance of rain and limited sunshine. Temperatures about 4°C are forecast for midday, slipping near 2°C later on. Some areas could see a moderate breeze, making it feel chillier. Conditions may feel slightly damper near dawn. Overcast weather may persist well into the evening.
Thursday looks colder, with temperatures close to 2°C and lows near -2°C. Light snow or brief flurries may appear, mixing with partly cloudy spells. Cooler air extends toward this weekend, keeping daytime highs modest and nights chilly. Sunshine could be in short supply until conditions shift; brisk wind remains possible.
This article was automatically generated
