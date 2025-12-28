Today, Saturday, December 28 in Abergavenny sees persistently overcast weather, with cloud cover dominating from dawn to dusk. Temperatures near 5°C are expected during daylight, gently slipping to about 0°C by night. No rain or snow is on the forecast, though a little mist could roll in late, keeping overall conditions calm.
Tomorrow brings more overcast conditions, with daytime temperatures rising to about 5°C and dipping near 0°C overnight. Light cloud cover could linger, and a brief hint of rain late in the evening may appear. Overall, the weather forecast remains stable, creating a quiet day ahead. Wind stays modest, so no strong gusts are expected.
The following day is mostly cloudy again, but occasional sunshine may break through by midday. Temperatures hover near 4°C, with nights cooling to about -1°C. No significant rain is on the forecast, giving a dry outlook. Winds remain mild, maintaining a relatively calm atmosphere. Late evening skies could clear briefly.
Another day stays bright with periods of sunshine. Daytime temperatures reach near 4°C, while nights sink to about -1°C. Skies remain mostly clear, leaving the weather crisp and cool. No rain is anticipated, so conditions look set to stay pleasant throughout, with gentle breezes drifting across the region.
This weekend is partly cloudy, with brief drizzle appearing in the afternoon or evening. Temperatures reach near 4°C by day, dipping to about -1°C at night. Some patchy rain could pass through, but overall the forecast stays mild. Winds may pick up, though not too strong.
