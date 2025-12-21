In Abergavenny, Sunday, December 21 brings steady rain with cloudy spells throughout the day. Temperatures near 8°C rise from about 5°C in the morning. Expect occasional drizzle and breezes but no snow. Skies remain grey during the afternoon, with intermittent rain continuing into the evening. Conditions calm slightly overnight.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain developing, with temperatures near 9°C and lows about 6°C. Occasional drizzle may appear through midday, but heavier showers fade by late afternoon. Cloud cover lingers yet some breaks could brighten the skies in spots. Winds stay moderate, ensuring a cool breeze. Overnight, conditions ease, clouds persist.
The day after brings mostly overcast skies, with temperatures near 6°C and lows about 4°C. Rain remains unlikely, but clouds hold on for much of the daytime. Light breezes keep things fresh. By evening, conditions stay dry, though any clear openings may be brief. Later at night, temperatures hover near mild levels.
Next day sees partly cloudy weather, with temperatures near 5°C, dipping to about 0°C. Bright spells pop up during daylight, but a chilly breeze takes hold. Rain is minimal, so gloom is limited. Evening hours feature cooling air, and any leftover cloud coverage may thin out slightly. Skies remain calm.
Another day arrives with partly cloudy conditions, bringing temperatures near 3°C and dropping to about -1°C at night. Rain looks unlikely, though a stiff breeze could offer a brisk feel. Cloud layers occasionally let in sunshine, but cooler air dominates. Conditions remain stable, rounding off the week quietly. Expect gentle transitions.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.