Today (Friday, January 23) in Abergavenny brings moderate rain through much of the day, starting with drizzle and fog in the early hours. Light showers turn heavier by midday, so conditions remain wet and cloudy overall. Temperatures near 7°C and lows about 3°C keep the day feeling cool and grey, with gusty winds possibly picking up.
Tomorrow features moderate rain again, with occasional lighter showers breaking up overcast skies. Drizzle persists at times, ensuring another damp day. Temperatures near 6°C and lows about 4°C maintain a soggy outlook, prolonging this rainy stretch well into the evening. Occasional gusts may make it feel cooler.
Sunday continues the showery pattern, though rain becomes more scattered. Mist may appear early, followed by patchy drizzle through the day. Temperatures near 6°C and lows about 4°C remain consistent, with brief cloudy breaks interrupting the otherwise damp conditions. A light breeze could pick up at times.
Monday sees more moderate rain, with drizzle and occasional heavier bursts through midday. Temperatures near 6°C stay unchanged, while lows about 4°C set a grey, unsettled scene. The persistent wet weather forecast keeps skies dull across much of the area, and short spells of heavier rain could emerge after dark.
Tuesday rounds off the week with patchy rain, lower temperatures, and a chance of sleet later on. Skies likely remain overcast, and drizzle could mix with cold air. Maximum values hover near 4°C, with lows about 0°C providing a more wintry feel, especially in the evening. Cold breezes remain possible.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.